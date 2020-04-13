Good morning, Big Bear. It's Monday, April 13, and it is going to be a beautiful day in the mountains.
We borrowed this photo from Steve Hirschler's Facebook page. The Big Bear resident and Realtor is also a pilot and he and his wife took a flight above the Valley recently, according to the post, and shared some beautiful photos of Big Bear from the air.
The snow and winter-like weather have moved on. Partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low to mid 50s are on tap for today. It will be breezy for the next couple of days, but temperatures will remain warm throughout the week.
