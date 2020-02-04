Good morning, Big Bear. It's another cold morning, and it won't he.at up too much once the sun comes up.
Big Bear will see another day of daytime highs in the 20s today. Temperatures will warm during the middle part of the week then cool again by the weekend. There is the possibility of a storm system headed our way by late Sunday with snow in the forecast for early next week.
Be aware of the possibility of freezing pipes in this type of weather, especially if you are leaving the mountain for an extended period of time. Call the DWP or CSD for information on how to protect your pipes from freezing.
