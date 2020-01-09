Good morning, Big Bear. It's Thursday, Jan, 9, and it's still 2020. The year may go by quickly, but not that quickly.
It's clear this morning, and cold. There is a possibility of snow showers later today. Snow level could drop to 5,000 feet or lower, but don't expect much snow to accumulate.
There's an egg in the nest. Jackie laid an egg late yesterday evening. Are there more bald eagle chicks in Big Bear's future?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.