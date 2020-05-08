Good morning, Big Bear. You've made it to Friday, May 8. And the cool down begins.
Not cold, but cooler temperatures are on the horizon for the next few days. The weekend will remain mild and still warm with temperatures in the mid 70s. Temperatures dip into the 60s and even upper 50s by next week. No need to dig out the coats, but the overnight lows will be in the 30s.
Mother's Day is Sunday, and it will be a warm sunny day to spend with Mom. Maybe take a hike or bike ride, make her breakfast or order out for pick up. You can still get flowers, and there are a number of Big Bear businesses that have perfect Mother's Day gifts. Call and order ahead or order online and pick up curbside.
