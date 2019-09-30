Good morning, Big Bear. Thank you for starting your week with us on this final day of September. It's a freezing morning in Big Bear, with temperatures dipping down to 31 degrees overnight. The high today is expected to only reach the low to mid 50s. Temperatures will rise slightly this week, but only to the 60s. Fall weather is here.
Snowboarding, Oktoberfest, a fire department meeting, a Hall on the trails and more in today's briefing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.