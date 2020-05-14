Good morning, Big Bear. It's Thursday, May 14. The weekend is just around the corner and temperatures should be just about perfect.
Today will be breezy and mild, with temperatures in the low 60s.
Big Bear is in bloom. Wild flowers, residential gardens and more are popping with color. Traditionally, Big Bear doesn't begin planting until after Mother's Day. Warmer than usual temperatures, the absence of the traditional Mother's Day snow and more people at home seemed to have people getting outdoors to get their spring gardens planted earlier. Nurseries seem to be one of the busier businesses in Big Bear these days.
Stay motivated, Big Bear.
