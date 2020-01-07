Good morning, Big Bear. It's Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. It's going to be a mild day today with highs in the 50s. Enjoy it because temperatures drop about 10 degrees for Wednesday and int the 30s by Thursday,
There is a slight possibility of snow on Thursday and temperatures will remain cool for the next week. The Santa Ana winds are moving on. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s to low 40s during the day and in the 20s at night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.