Good morning, Big Bear. Happy Monday. It's a short week for many people. Turkeys, snow, travel, power outages and more in the news this week.
A winter storm watch is in effect for a winter-like storm is headed our way, and Big Bear could see at least a foot of snow, maybe more. Tuesday brings strong winds with snow by Wednesday. The heaviest snow is expected on Thursday, with lingering showers on Friday. Snow levels could drop to 2,000 feet.
Be prepared, carry chains, and if you are traveling to the mountains, put the chains in the car now so you don't forget them. Chain control checkpoints will be in place.
