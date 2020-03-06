Good morning, Big Bear. It's Friday, March 6. You've made it, the weekend is here.
Today will be warm, with temperatures in the mid 50s, but expect a cool down as we head into the weekend. There is a possibility of dusting of snow overnight Saturday into Sunday. The next series of storms will arrive early next week,
Tapping into tropical moisture, the next storms will bring a couple of inches of rain to the mountains. Snow level will remain high. Rain is welcome by the Big Bear Municipal Water District. At this time of year rain is favorable to the lake levels, according to Mike Stephenson, MWD general manager.
Spring forward
Daylight Saving Time begins this weekend. Don't forget to set your clocks ahead one hour before going to bed Saturday night. We lose an hour of sleep as Daylight Saving Time begins at 2 a.m. Sunday, March 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.