Good morning, Big Bear. It's Thursday, Feb. 13. A long weekend awaits heralded in by Valentine's Day.
Last year, Valentine's Day began with flooding rains followed by several days of snow. There will be no repeat this year. The forecast is for clear skies for the next week. Temperatures today will be in the mid to upper 40s, and we could see 50s during the weekend. Nights will be chilly, dipping into the low 20s.
With clear skies, snow earlier in the week and a three-day weekend, expect the crowds to flock to the mountains. Pack your patience as traffic could be heavy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.