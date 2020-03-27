Good morning, Big Bear. It's Friday, March 27. We're waking up to a little bit of snow ad chilly temperatures. Today's high will be in the 30s, but expect the skies to start to clear and warmer weather on the way.
There is a slight chance of a little bit of late winter weather to dance our way on Sunday, but it will be a quick dance before more spring-like weather makes an entrance and sticks around for a while.
Normally, as the weekend arrives, we would be planning outings, gatherings and maybe dinner out at a favorite restaurant or a day on the slopes. The corornavirus emergency has changed our plans.
We encourage you to get outside but practice physical distancing. Don't gather in large groups. Stick with your immediate family and stay away from others.
Consider takeout from your favorite Big Bear restaurant. There are more than 40 open for takeout and/or delivery, and some are even offering cocktails to go.
Enjoy the sunshine, but remember, the more we stay home and stay distant the sooner we will get through this and get back to those more social weekend plans.
