Good morning, Big Bear. It's Tuesday, May 5, which means it's Cinco de Mayo.
While the celebrations of Cinco de Mayo will be a little less vibrant today, that doesn't mean you can't enjoy. After all, it's also Taco Tuesday.
Several Big Bear restaurants offer Taco Tuesday specials, so order out and pick up your tacos to go, maybe even a couple of margaritas to accompany those tacos. Enjoy.
It will be a warm day, with highs reaching the mid to upper 70s. Tomorrow is the warmest day, with temperatures getting close to 80 degrees on the mountaintop. It will stay on the warm side for the remainder of the week, so step out for a walk, a hike, barbecue on the patio, ride your bike.
Goldsmiths is renting bikes if you don't have one, just remember to follow safety guidelines when visiting the store. Face coverings are required and practice physical distancing by keeping 6 feet between you and other customers.
Do the right thing, Big Bear.
