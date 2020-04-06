Good morning, Big Bear. It's Monday, April 6. The snow is coming, and it could be heavy.
A powerful, winter storm is pounding the Southland. Big Bear and surrounding mountain communities are under a winter storm warning through Wednesday.
As of 5 a.m., the snow is being ushered in by strong, gusty winds in the Valley. Temperatures are dropping, with highs today in the low 30s. Snow is expected to arrive by morning and continue for several days, with wrap-around moisture possible as the storm east by midweek.
Snow totals could reach up to 2 feet in some areas of the mountains, with the snow level dropping to 4,500 feet during this system.
Travel is not advised during the storm. Those who must be out for essential business are advised to carry chains as they will be required when the storm arrives in full force.
Visitors to the mountains are advised to stay home. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, now is not the time to visit Big Bear. All recreation facilities, including Big Bear Mountain Resort, Big Bear SnowPlay and Alpine Slide, are closed. All lodging facilities are closed and private home rentals may not operate. Restaurants are open for takeout only. The Forest Service has closed campgrounds and picnic areas and all parks are closed.
With the stay at home order in place throughout the state, people are urged to stay at home in their home, not venture out to visit other communities, including Big Bear.
