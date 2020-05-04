Good morning, Big Bear

This is spirit week for Big Bear High School. Normally reserved for students and staff, we suggest the entire community join in since the students are learning from home during the stay-at-home order. Monday is Pajama Day.

Good morning, Big Bear. It's Monday, May 4, and we begin our seventh under a stay-at-home order. Modifications may be on the horizon.

Today will be another sunny, warm day in the mountains. Highs will be upper 60s to low 70s, basically a repeat of the weekend.

Expect warmer temperatures beginning tomorrow and lasting through the week.

Face your challenges with empathy.

