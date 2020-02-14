Good morning, Big Bear. Happy Valentine's Day. It's the sweetest day of the year, and the start of a three-day weekend. It's Presidents Weekend, and that means Big Bear will be busy.
It will be clear and mild today and through the entire weekend. Daytime highs will be in the mid to upper 40s today, and in the 50s during the weekend. Sunday should be the warmest day. Temperatures will cool off again next week, dropping back to the 40s during the day.
If you are looking for something to do with your Valentine, there is live music at the Pines Tavern, The English Beat perform at The Cave, and a couples Paint & Sip at Barrel 33. Don't forget the eagle presentation on Saturday, and eagle viewing as well. The chicks could hatch this weekend, so stay tuned to the Big Bear eagle cam.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.