Hatchery Fire Nov. 3, 2019

An air tanker makes a drop over the Hatchery Fire in the Erwin Lake area of Big Bear City on Nov. 3. The small spot fire was doused quickly.

 Photo courtesy of SoCalMountains.com

Good morning, Big Bear. Happy Monday. It's Nov. 4, 2019. Are you ready for the calm before the storm? With a short moment to breathe, Big Bear is preparing for the upcoming holiday season. Get ready for a bevy of activity happening soon on the mountaintop.

Fall weather is here to stay. Mild daytime temperatures in the 50s and 60s with cold overnight lows dipping below freezing. It's definitely sweater weather in Big Bear.

There is a lot to talk about in today's briefing. Snowmaking, football, brush fires, board appointments, board resignations and a run for higher office. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.