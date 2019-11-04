Good morning, Big Bear. Happy Monday. It's Nov. 4, 2019. Are you ready for the calm before the storm? With a short moment to breathe, Big Bear is preparing for the upcoming holiday season. Get ready for a bevy of activity happening soon on the mountaintop.
Fall weather is here to stay. Mild daytime temperatures in the 50s and 60s with cold overnight lows dipping below freezing. It's definitely sweater weather in Big Bear.
There is a lot to talk about in today's briefing. Snowmaking, football, brush fires, board appointments, board resignations and a run for higher office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.