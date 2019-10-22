Good morning, Big Bear. It's Tuesday, Oct. 22. It's a warm start to te morning in Big Bear, relatively speaking. Temperatures are in teh 40s, and today should be a warm fall day with highs in the upper 60s. Mild winds are possible.
A fire weather watch is in place for Thursday and Friday when a second round of Santa Ana winds is in the forecast. The winds bring hot dry weather to the Southland, with cold, dry weather to the mountains. If strong wind materialize, there could be a power shutoff advisory by later in the week.
