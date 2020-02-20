Good morning, Big Bear. It's Thursday, Feb. 20. Another spring-like day on tap for the mountains with highs in the 50s with clear skies.
You may have been leaving the jacket behind the past few days, but keep it handy. A cool down is coming for the weekend. By tomorrow night a winter system will head our way. Snow is possible on Saturday. Snow levels could drop to 5,000 feet, but don't expect heavy accumulations.
The storm moves out quickly with warmer temperatures returning by Sunday and continuing for several days.
