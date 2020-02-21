Good morning, Big Bear. You've made it. If's Friday, Feb. 21. The weekend is here.
Today should remain warm and mild, with sunny skies and temperatures in the 50s. A low pressure system turns our way by later tonight. Temperatures will drop by later tonight and winter weather returns.
Snow is in the forecast overnight and into Saturday. Accumulations will range from a dusting to 2-4 inches, with more possible at higher elevations.
Be prepared. Chain control on mountain roads will be implemented once the snow begins, so be prepared. All motorists should carry chains when traveling to the mountains as weather and road conditions can and do change quickly.
