Good morning, Big Bear. It's Thursday, March 12.
It's cool and cloudy this morning, and you can expect increasing clouds throughout the morning. The rain is expected to return by mid morning today. A flash flood watch in effect through Friday.
This storm could bring several inches of rain and possibly wet snow by tonight and into Friday.
Big Bear should dry out slightly for the majority of the weekend before a new storm system moves in. Next week's storm is colder and expected to bring snow for several days.
