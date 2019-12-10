Good morning, Big Bear. It's Tuesday, Dec. 10. And for the first time in some time, there is no snow or rain in the forecast. Today's forecast calls for clear skies and highs in the upper 40s. Overnight lows are in the 20s, s snowmaking might be in the forecast.
The forecast calls for mostly clear skies throughout the week with daytime temperatures getting into teh 50s before dipping back into the 30s by next week. Santa Ana winds return to the Southland by Sunday, which i bring cold, dry weather to Big Bear, ideal for snowmaking.
Big Bear Lake is shining bright wit the official tree lighting taking place Monday evening. Check out the photos.
