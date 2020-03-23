Good morning, Big Bear. It's Monday, March 23.
A winter weather advisory is in effect until this afternoon. Cold, wet and windy — a perfect day to enjoy staying at home as we've been ordered to do.
Highs today will be in the 30s today with snow showers taping off. Expect continued windy conditions as well throughout the day.
As we begin our fist full week of safe at home order under the coronavirus emergency, we have information on what you may need to know.
You may notice that Good Morning, Big Bear is arriving a little later. We want to make sure we have plenty of time to gather all the updates to keep you informed.
We are also asking you to share your stories of how the COVID-19 emergency is impacting your life. Email or call us at editor.grizzly@gmail.com or 909-866-3456. We're here for you.
