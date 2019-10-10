Good morning, Big Bear. It's Thursday, Oct. 9. Chilly temperatures are expected to day, along with gusty winds. Possible power outages, bikers battle winds, firefighters on alert and a look back are all in this morning's briefing.
Latest e-Edition
Follow Us
-
Oct 11
-
Oct 12
-
Oct 12The Cave
-
Oct 12
-
Oct 13
-
Oct 18
-
Oct 19
-
Oct 19Big Bear Lake Performing Arts Center
-
Oct 19
-
Oct 20
Most Popular
Articles
- Moon Camp public hearing removed from Board of Supervisors agenda
- Michael W. Scott
- Power outages possible
- Two apply to fill Vince Smith seat on Big Bear MWD board
- TroutfesT brings in a crowd to Big Bear Lake
- Tardibuono wins 2019 Big Bear Oktoberfest queen title
- Margo Annette Loftus
- Sugarloaf man arrested for destruction to ecological reserve property
- Destiny brings Pasquale Esposito to Big Bear
- Record numbers register to vote in San Bernardino County
Images
Videos
CONVENIENTLY DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX: Catch up on Big Bear news and information with email updates, featuring the latest and most interesting items in digest form.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Big Bear headlines
The headlines making news in Big Bear. Updates daily what you need to know, what you may have missed and what's coming up. Signup today!
Big Bear Now
Big Bear Now is all things Big Bear. Delivered Sundays with compelling stories from Big Bear Now magazine you may have missed. Sign up here to be in the loop.
Breaking News Alerts
Get an email alert when breaking news impacts Big Bear Valley. From road closures and weather alerts, to crime or accidents, be alerted to news that could impact your commute or your day.
Good Morning Big Bear
Morning briefing to get your day started. What you need to know, what you may have missed and what's coming up.
Your E-edition is ready
The E-edition of the Big Bear Grizzly is ready for you.
CLICK HERE to view.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.