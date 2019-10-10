Peak to Peak 25th Anniversary, October 9, 2019

Ready to ride. Participants in the 25th annual Peak to Peak Pedal gather for one last photo op before taking off for the 300-plus mile trip to Mammoth Mountain on their bicycles Oct. 9. 

 SARAH MORIN / Big Bear Grizzly

Good morning, Big Bear. It's Thursday, Oct. 9. Chilly temperatures are expected to day, along with gusty winds. Possible power outages, bikers battle winds, firefighters on alert and a look back are all in this morning's briefing. 

