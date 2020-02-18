Good morning, Big Bear. It's Tuesday, Feb. 18. The holiday is over. It's back to school and work for all those who enjoyed a three-day weekend for Presidents Day.
It will be another mild day with clear skies and temperatures in the low 50s. It will remain clear and sunny for the next few days. There is a storm system that could bring snow to the mountains by late Friday or early Saturday. Temperatures will drop and it will seem more winter-like but the amount of snow is still unknown.
Remember, kids return to school. Be aware of buses on the roads and kids crossing streets.
