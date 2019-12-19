Good morning, Big Bear. It's Thursday, Dec. 19. Don't put the coats away, but it will be slightly warmer for the next few days before cooler weather and dare we say it, snow, moves back into the forecast for the mountains.
Today is the final day of school for Bear Valley Unified School District students before winter break. There will be no school until mid January for Big Bear students.
Holiday shopping took on new meaning yesterday and will again tomorrow with Sheriff's deputies and firefighters taking local youngsters shopping. It's all about the kids, who are provided with money to buy whatever they want for themselves.
As Big Bear's students begin their winter break, so do students across the Southland. Expect Big Bear's population to swell for the next two weeks. Plan ahead and remember to carry chains if you are traveling to the mountains. Weather and road conditions can and do change rapidly.
