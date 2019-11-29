Good morning, Big Bear. It's Friday, Nov. 29. And it's still snowing.
Several feet of snow fell Thanksgiving day, and scattered snow showers are expected to continue throughout today. Highs today are in the 20s, so bundle up.
Chains are required and roads are closed to Big Bear unless you live here or are already here. Snow levels remain low at 2,500 feet.
Typo on yesterday's breaking news stated Highway 39 was closed. It should have stated Highway 38, and was corrected quickly, but not before many of you received the alert. Thank you for letting us know.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.