Good morning, Big Bear. It's Thursday, March 5. Spring-like weather has returned to the mountains with highs today in the mid to upper 50s.
The warm weather remains for the next couple of days before the first in a series of storms begin to move into the Southland. It appears these new storms may tap into tropical moisture, which means the snow level will be higher.
Motorists should always carry chains when traveling to the mountains.
