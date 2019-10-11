Good morning, Big Bear. The weekend is here, and it is Friday, Oct. 11.
A Red Flag warning remains in effect for much of Southern California, and fires are burning in several areas. The largest fire is the Saddleridge Fire in the Sylmar area that hs burned 4,600 acres and is zero percent contained. While far away from Big Bear, residents and visitors to the mountains are reminded to be vigilant. This is fire season and the Santa Ana winds drive the fires. Use caution and be aware. If you see smoke or flame or a potentially dangerous situation in terms of fire, dial 9-1-1. Stay safe.
