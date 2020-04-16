Good morning, Big Bear. It's Thursday, April 16. Get ready for another beautiful day in the mountains with temperatures in the upper 50s maybe even hitting the low 60s.
This is a perfect day for PE outside if you have kids who need to include that in their distance leaning schedule. Take a walk, go for a hike or maybe a bike ride.
Temperatures are expected to cool off slightly with cloudier skies and even the possibility of a sprinkle or two on Friday. Then we return to warmer temps and sunny skies for at least a week.
In today's morning briefing the City Council, MWD and state Fish and Wildlife meet today. COVID-19 updates are on the agendas for all and how those discussions may impact Big Bear. Also, will there be more changes for the 2020-21 school year due to the coronavirus?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.