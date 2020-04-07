Good morning, Big Bear. It's Tuesday, April 7.
Well, no 2 feet of snow overnight, but there is some white stuff on the ground and snow is still falling from the sky.And there are chain restrictions in the mountains.
Anticipating heavy snow on Monday and into Tuesday, most of the snow fell at higher elevations. Snow is expected to continue today through Friday. Temperatures will remain in the low to mid 30s during the day.
Chains are required on all mountain roads, Highways 18, 330 and 38, this morning. Chains are required for all vehicles except those with four- or all-wheel drive and snow tires on all four wheels. All motorists must carry chains.
The winter-like weather will move out by the weekend when the skies are expected to clear and temperatures warm up. Spring weather is in the forecast for all of next week.
