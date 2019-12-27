Good morning, Big Bear. It's Friday and the weekend is calling. Snow has moved out leaving fresh powder, cold temperatures, and yes, you will need chains if you are traveling to the mountains.
More snow fell overnight bringing the total to about 18 inches from the Dec. 26 storm. All roads are open, ut you will need chains. Today's high will be the mid 20s with overnight lows dipping into the teens.
