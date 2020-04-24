Good morning, Big Bear. It's Friday, April 24. You've made it to the weekend, and by all indications, the weather will be fabulous.
Highs will be in the low 70s today. Sunny skies are in the forecast for the ext 10 days. Daytime temperatures will remain in the 70s through at least mid week. The cool off is only to the upper 60s, so it appears the springtime temperatures are here to stay for a while.
If you haven't pulled the patio furniture out of winter storage, now is the time to do it. Get the flower beds and planters ready, Mother's Day is just around the corner. We will be able to plant our flowers and gardens soon. Parents looking for new ideas with distance learning gardening could be a great science project.
Let patience and compassion guide you through these uncertain times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.