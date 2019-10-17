It's Throwback Thursday. Looking back to 1993, the Big Bear High School homecoming princesses are all smiles. Do you recognize the members of the court? Henry Harvey was hired by the Big Bear Lake City Manager in a surprise move in 1993.
It's 2003, and Von's employees are on the picket line. STRIKE was the headline on Oct. 13, 2003. It would be a week or more before striking employees and all of Big Bear Valley would evacuate due to the Old Fire. On the sports pages, Shaun Sutherland led the Big Bear football team on the gridiron.
In 2013 the Big Bear Grizzly staff donned pink T-shirts in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness month. Victoria Nagata, Stephanie Thoth, Kelsey Bower, Judi Bowers and Kathy Portie showed their pink power.
