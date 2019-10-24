Looking back on what made headlines in Big Bear in 1946, it was property for sale Moonridge Mountain Estates were selling for $595.
In 2003, the Old Fire and the eventual evacuation was the headline. Code Red warned of the danger of the fast moving brush fire that began in the San Bernardino area.
A year ago, water was on the front page of the Big Bear Grizzly. Replenish Big Bear launched with water managers outlining the steps to create a new water source for Big Bear.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.