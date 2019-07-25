On Saturday and Sunday, stop by the Bartlett Events Area in the Village July 27-28 for the Summer Artwalk Fine Arts Festival.
The 8th annual Spirit of the West Brewfest at the Convention Center at Big Bear Lake begins today at 4:30 p.m. Here's what you can expect at this Wild West takeover.
Ted Nugent is preforming at the Cave this Saturday, July 27. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
And don’t forget the Big Bear Renaissance Faire continues this weekend at the Pederson Sawmill property in Fawnskin.
