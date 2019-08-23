On tap. The inaugural Big Bear Lake Brewfest is Saturday, Aug. 24, in the Bartlett events area. Gates open at 11 a.m.
What's up doc? It's Mel Blanc and Kids Day at the Bear Valley Historical Museum on Aug. 24.
Let's go Bears. Big Bear High School football kicks off the 2019 season hosting Victor Valley at home Aug. 24. The Baby Bears kick off at 10:45 a.m. and varsity follows at 1:30 p.m. at Minder Field at Big Bear Middle School.
Artsy women. AAUW hosts Women in the Arts at the Big Bear Lake Performing Arts Center Aug. 24.
These are just a few of the events happening in Big Bear this weekend.
