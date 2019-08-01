Music, music and more music. At The Cave this weekend, 40 OZ to Freedom on Aug. 2, and She Wants Revenge on Aug. 3. Music in the Mountains at the Big Bear Discovery Center on Aug. 3 featuring Turn the Page and Fortunate Son.
Time travel. The Big Bear Renaissance Faire continues at Pedersen’s Sawmill in Fawnskin. This weekend’s theme is Game of Thrones Aug. 3 and 4. Gates open at 10 a.m. and close at 6 p.m. both days.
Chili for a cause. Stop by the Big Bear Moose Lodge Chili Cook-off Aug. 3. The Moose Lodge was damaged during the Valentine’s Day storm. They are trying to rebuild.
Stitch it. The Big Bear Lake Quilters Guild quilt show is Aug. 2 and 3 at The Lodge at Big Bear Lake. Peruse the many quilts on display, and enter for a chance to win the 2019 opportunity quilt.
