Celebrate history. The Big Bear Valley Historical Society and Museum hosts the next Chamber of Commerce mixer Tuesday, July 16, 4:30 to 7 p.m. at 800 Tom Core Drive, inside the Bear City Park site. Preregistration online is highly recommended. This event will have small bar and light snacks.
And celebrate some more history. Need weekend plans? The 8th annual Spirit of the West Brewfest takes place Friday, Saturday and Sunday, July 26-28. Gates open Friday at 4:30 p.m.
Rock on. Multi-platinum American rocker band Hinder will be performing at The Cave on July 27. Get your tickets sooner than later if you plan to attend.
