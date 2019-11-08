What's happening in Big Bear this weekend:
• Tree of Lights. Bear Valley Community Hospital Foundation hosts its second annual Tree of Lights ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 9. The ceremony takes place in front of the hospital. Read more here.
• Paint and Sip. Barrel 33 hosts the first of its two November Paint and Sip events tonight beginning at 6 p.m. Enjoy a glass of wine and create your own masterpiece. $40 per person includes one glass of wine. Reservations necessary. Click here for more information
• Take a hike. The weather is ideal for a hike on the many mountain trails. Click here to find your next adventure.
