On this second weekend of September, there is plenty to do in Big Bear.
Mark your calendars and make plans:
• Village Fall Wine Walk. Walk, shop, taste wine and food with friends. Don't miss out, this is usually a sell-out. Sept. 14.
• Fox US Open of Mountain Biking. The best of the best hit the slopes on wheels for some thrills. Spectator viewing is free, vendors, food and more. Through Sept. 15.
• Oktoberfest Week 2. The annual Big Bear Lake Oktoberfest moves into Week 2, and the queen stein-carrying contest begins on Saturday. Sept. 14 and 15.
• Scott Stapp in concert. The former member of Creed takes the stage at The Cave.
• Sip and Swirl. A different take on the Paint & Sip at Barrel 33. Make a scarf instead of a painting. Sept. 13.
• Plain White T's in Concert. Punk out at The Cave. Sept. 14.
• Tenderly. Nancy Walker stars in "Tenderly, The Rosemary Clooney Musical" opening Sept. 14 at the Big Bear Lake Performing Arts Center.
