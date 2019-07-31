Light it up. Tonight kicks off a new event for the sold out Tour de Big Bear, the Glow Ride. From 8 to 11 p.m. cyclists with their bikes decorated with lights will pedal along Pine Knot Avenue and Big Bear Boulevard. The ride is free and registration is open from 3 to 6 p.m. at the corner of Pine Knot Avenue and Village Drive in Big Bear Lake.
Cheers. Tour de Big Bear is sold out for the 10th anniversary ride. Cyclists will hit the roads in and around Big Bear Valley and the mountain highways beginning at 7 a.m. Aug. 3. Join the fun cheering them on at key locations or volunteer at an aid station.
