Check the calendar and make your plans for a weekend in the mountains.
Here’s what you can look forward to: http://bit.ly/31HX4wC
• It’s Local’s Night at Oktoberfest. Doors open for the annual Friday night at Big Bear Lake Oktoberfest tonight at 6 p.m. Oktoberfest fun continues Saturday and Sunday with the queen finals on Saturday at 4 p.m.
• Flasheight Safari at Big Bear Alpine Zoo. Every Friday and Saturday during October grab a flashlight at head to the zoo for a new adventure. Tour the zoo after dark. Regular admission prices apply.
• Grab your pole, the TroutfesT is this weekend. The final major fishing tournament of the season is Saturday and Sunday. Do you have what it takes to snag the big one?
• Bird walk. The final bird walk of the season is Saturday, Oct. 5. Join Chirp Nature Center in Big Bear Lake and look up.
• Heart and Home Tour. Join Soroptimist International of Big Bear Valley for a peek inside Big Bear’s unique homes. Tour is Saturday, Oct 5. Tickets available at the Big Bear Visitors Center.
• Big Bear Yoga Festival takes place at the Big Bear Lake Performing Arts Center Oct. 5.
These are just a few of the many events going on in Big Bear this weekend. Check the calendar for more and make your plans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.