Falltacular weekend in Big Bear.
• Oktoberfest Unplugged, Friday, Oct. 18. Read all about it here.
• Oktoberfest plugged in. The fall festival continues weekends at the Convention Center through Nov. 2.
• Country music legend at The Cave. Tanya Tucker in concert Saturday, Oct. 19.
• Accidental tenor performs at the PAC. Pasquale Esposito in concert to benefit the Bear Valley Community Hospital Foundation.
• Flashlight safari. Grab your coat and flashlight for an adventure at BigBear Alpine Zoo.
• Check the calendar for more to do in Big Bear this weekend.
