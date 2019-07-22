Today’s the Big Bear Farmers Market at the Convention Center at Big Bear Lake. Have you tried the homemade hummus stand? As the final days of summer lurk around the corner, your Tuesdays left at the farmers market can be counted on two hands.
Big Bear High School athletes are back at practice, look out for updates on upcoming sporting events on our website.
