Bear of a race. Kodiak 100 is Aug. 16 and 17. Start and finish in the Village area of Big Bear Lake.
Boats on the water. The annual Wooden Boat Show at Pine Knot Marina is Aug. 17 on Big Bear Lake.
Fabulous. Take in the Fabulous Thunderbirds in concert at The Cave Aug. 17.
Friends in song. A benefit concert for Isaac Beukelman is Friday, Aug. 16, at Community Church Big Bear.
Go country. Music in the Mountains Aug. 17 features The Kings of Country in a tribute to the likes of Johnny Cash and Willie Nelson.
Bikes on trail. Summit Series No. 3, Dual Slalom at Snow Summit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.