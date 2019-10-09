A public hearing on the proposed Moon Camp was delayed Oct. 7. RCK Properties representatives discovered that the latest environmental reports were not included in the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors agenda packet.
According to Steve Foulkes, former vice president with RCK, said the public needs to be able to see all the documents prior to a public hearing. The decision was made to pull the public hearing from the agenda until the documents could be included.
David Wirt, public information officer for San Bernardino County, confirmed the delay, verifying that RCK wanted to include more documents for the agenda.
A new date for the public hearing has not been set, but Foulkes said he hopes to see it back on the agenda by December.
Moon Camp is a housing development on the North Shore of Big Bear Lake in Fawnskin.
Several environmental groups oppose the project because of the property’s location near bald eagle foraging habitat.
—Kathy Portie
@BBGrizzlyKathy
