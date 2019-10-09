When long-time board member Vince Smith resigned from the Big Bear Municipal Water District board of directors in September, the agency became the latest to seek a replacement to fill a seat on its board of directors prior to the next election.
The task to find Smith’s replacement has been a little more challenging than it was for the Bear Valley Community Healthcare District and Bear Valley Unified School District, two Big Bear agencies that recently went through the appointment process to fill vacated seats.
Smith represented Division 5 on the MWD board, which consists of parts of Sugarloaf and Moonridge, Lake William, Erwin Lake, Big Bear City and Baldwin Lake. Only registered voters residing in this division are eligible for the position.
Deadline to seek the position was Oct. 4. According to Stephenson, the MWD received two letters of interest — from Mason Perry and Tom Bradford.
Applicant interviews will be conducted in public at a special board meeting on Nov. 2 at the MWD board room. The meeting is set to begin at 2 p.m.
Smith was the Division 5 representative on the MWD board since 2005. A 37-year resident of the Valley, Smith initially ran for the office because of his knowledge and experience as a contractor. During Smith’s tenure, the board established a proactive approach to the Total Maximum Daily Load and quagga mussel issues. Most recently, the board worked to tighten the budget, adjusting the agency’s retirement program for new hires.
Smith resigned Sept. 19, stating his intention to move out of state. The MWD has until Nov. 18 to fill the vacancy.
“Vince was an excellent board member and will be missed greatly,” said MWD general manager Mike Stephenson. “I wish him nothing but the best.”
The MWD office and board room is located at 40524 Lakeview Drive, Big Bear Lake.
For more information, call 909-866-5796 or visit
