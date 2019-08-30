Pack your patience. If you plan to travel this holiday weekend take your time. Whether you are traveling to or from Big Bear, to other areas to the LA County Fair, to Las Vegas or hopping on a plane, be prepared for possible traffic delays. Gas prices are low and traffic could be heavy on Southland roads for the final three-day weekend of the summer.
Just a reminder, there is still a traffic light on Highway 330 heading to and from Big Bear. Delays could be up to 30 minutes during peak periods. Use QuickMap to monitor road conditions. It offers realtime traffic conditions.
