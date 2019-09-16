Final week of 330 closure
Highway 330 remains closed this week, scheduled to reopen at 11:59 p.m. Sept. 20. HIghway 330 is closed from Highland to Running Springs. Three alternate routes are available, Highway 18 via Waterman Canyon, Highway 18 from the High Desert or Highway 38 from Redlands.
California lawmakers approve measure to roll back school start times
Still needing Gov. Gavin Newsom's signature, the state legislators approved a measure that would prohibit California high schools from starting before 8:30 a.m. and middle schools before 8 a.m. The authors of the bill said it would prevent sleep deprivation in teens. It could cost school districts substantial amounts of money to adjust bus schedules, according to opponents. Newsom has until Oct 13 to sign. If approved, the measure would go into effect in 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.