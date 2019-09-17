Possible rolling blackouts. Bear Valley Electric Service has issued an alert warning of possible rolling blackouts in Big Bear during the next several days. The blackouts could last two to four hours. Due to the increase fire threat level during the next several days, power transmission lines could be de-energized, which could result in the power outages. 

